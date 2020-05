Starts Today

ABC NEWS' FIVETHIRTYEIGHT has debuted a new weekly podcast on the COVID-19 CORONAVIRUS pandemic.

“PODCAST-19,” hosted by ANNA ROTHSCHILD, will track scientific developments, answer questions about the virus, and look at the facts behind the debate over reopening the economy. The show posted its first weekly episode TODAY (5/1) and will release new installments every FRIDAY.

« back to Net News