Postponed

iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk WHO-A/DES MOINES and News-Talk WMT-A/CEDAR RAPIDS' annual tractor ride events, the WHO TRACTOR RIDE and THE GREAT EASTERN IOWA TRACTORCADE, have been postponed to a date later in 2020. The events were initially scheduled for JUNE but are being delayed due to the COVID-19 CORONAVIRUS pandemic.

WHO TRACTOR RIDE Dir. SCOT KNOCK said, “Our priority continues to be the health and safety of our staff, riders and all supporters and as such we are following the recommendations of state, national and global health experts. We look forward to the opportunity to continue conversations about the 24th Annual WHO RADIO GREAT IOWA TRACTOR RIDE, later this year at a date to be determined.”

“As much as we all enjoy the annual tractor enthusiast gathering in Eastern IOWA, we have to be cognizant of the current environment," added WMT Events Mgr. MATT KENNEY. “Whether we postpone the 21st Annual WMT GREAT EASTERN IOWA TRACTORCADE originally scheduled for early JUNE for a few months or until 2021, we will communicate with our riders and our host partners as soon as the decision has been made.”

IOWA DEPT. OF AGRICULTURE Secretary MIKE NAIG said, "WHO and WMT’s summer Tractor Rides are some of IOWA agriculture's great summer traditions, and I look forward to them every year. But life looks a little bit different right now so I fully support their decision to postpone their events until we can all gather again safely. I look forward to climbing back into the driver's seat and catching up with all my friends when the time is right.”

