ASHLEY KING joins SIGNAL MEDIA Country KHLR (106.7 THE RIDE)/LITTLE ROCK for afternoons, effective MONDAY, MAY 4th. It’s a return to radio for KING, who had been APD/MD and midday host at iHEARTMEDIA Country KSSN/LITTLE ROCK before leaving radio on SEPTEMBER 2019 to focus on her TV gig as host of “The Vine” show at local CBS affiliate THV11 (NET NEWS 9/9/19). Before that, she did afternoons and mornings at SIGNAL MEDIA’s KKPT/LITTLE ROCK, and also worked at iHEART Country stations KKIX/FAYETTEVILLE and KMAG/FORT SMITH.

KING succeeds former afternoon driver NICK ALLAN, the debated the station, where he had also been APD, in FEBRUARY.

“I’m so happy that ASHLEY is joining THE RIDE,” said PD MIKE KENNEDY. “She’s great on the radio and has a true passion for Country music."

