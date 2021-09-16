-
The Eagles 'Hotel California' Tour 2020 Is Moving To 2021
THE EAGLES have announced that their “Hotel California” concerts in several cities including DALLAS, DENVER, LOS ANGELES, PHOENIX, SAN FRANCISCO and ST. PAUL, MN have been rescheduled. Fans with tickets to the previously announced 2020 dates will be honored for the new dates, but refunds are available at livenation.com.
Each night’s concert will feature a “Hotel California” set, with an accompanying orchestra and choir, followed by a set of the band’s greatest hits.
Check EAGLES.com for complete tour information.
