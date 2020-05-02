CMT to re-air special

In case you missed it, the ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC’s “ACM Presents: Our Country” special will get another airing on a new network this weekend. The show, which debuted on CBS on APRIL 5th, will re-run on CMT on SUNDAY, MAY 3rd at 11a (CT).

The GAYLE KING-hosted show featured at-home performances from more than 20 stars, including LUKE BRYAN, TIM MCGRAW, DARIUS RUCKER, BRAD PAISLEY, LUKE COMBS, CARRIE UNDERWOOD, KANE BROWN and many more (NET NEWS 4/3).

