Getting HOT In Nashville!

MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS' Top 40 WNFN (i106.7)/NASHVILLE is rebranding as HOT 106.7.

OM BARBARA BRIDGES said, "We couldn't be more excited to launch the HOT brand in NASHVILLE! We've got an exceptional team of people with their fingers on the pulse of everything from music to social and celebrity trends. I fully expect HOT 106.7 to be a NASHVILLE powerhouse!"

"NASHVILLE is one of the hottest cities in the country, so it's about time we turn up the heat with the all new HOT 106.7!," said Brand Manager JOE BREEZY. "Whether you're hanging at the house, face-timing with your friends or running essential errands around town, HOT 106.7 is EVERYWHERE YOU ARE! NASHVILLE, get ready...because it's time to get HOT!"

The weekday on-air lineup features THE BERT SHOW from 5-10a, followed by JOE BREEZY from 10a-3p. JR hosts 3-8p, and TINO COCHINO airs 8p-mid.

The station is kicking off the new branding with a $5K Payday contest. More info at Hot1067.com.

