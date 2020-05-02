Steve Ash

ALL ACCESS has learned that SHAMROCK Classic Rock WZBA (100.7 THE BAY)/BALTIMORE morning personality STEVE "STASH" ASH has left the station.

NASH posted the following on his FACEBOOK page:

"Hi there! I always keep it real with you. The easiest things to do are be yourself and tell the truth.I want you to know today was my LAST day on 100.7 THE BAY. In fact, the MORNING STASH FACEBOOK page is already down. I had a blast working there. They gave me a chance to reestablish myself and I am so grateful to have had your company in the morning. I haven’t had a drink in six years and I won’t be having one today. This is an opportunity for me to get back to a place I really want to be. I really want to thank 100.7 THE BAY for allowing me to live the dream. I’m not retired. See ya!"

« back to Net News