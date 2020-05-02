Bud (r) and Broadway

HUBBARD RADIO Country WIL (NEW COUNTRY 92.3) ST. LOUIS has parted ways with its “BUD AND BROADWAY” morning show, hosted by BUD FORD and JERRY BROADWAY, after more than four years. The pair joined the station for mornings in 2016 (NET NEWS 2/26/16). Prior to WIL, the radio veterans had a three-year stint co-hosting afternoons (and mornings before that) at iHEARTMEDIA Country KTGX (THE TWISTER)/TULSA.

During their time at WIL, BUD AND BROADWAY won both the CMA and ACM Major Market Personality of the Year awards. They are on the hunt for their next opportunity. BROADWAY can be reached at jerrybway@gmail.com and FORD at budfordllc@gmail.com.

