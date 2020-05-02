Cutbacks

Several personalities have exited HUBBARD Sports KSTP-A (SKOR NORTH)/ST. PAUL-MINNEAPOLIS in staff cutbacks related to the COVID-19 CORONAVIRUS pandemic's impact on revenue.

SKOR NORTH Content Dir. and afternoon co-host PHIL MACKEY posted that "PURPLE DAILY" 2-4p host and VIKINGS reporter MATTHEW COLLER, "MACKEY & JUDD WITH RAMIE" co-host and midday "SKOR NORTH LIVE" host RAMIE MAKHLOUF, Social Media Brand Manager SETH AUGER, Assistant Director, Content & Distribution and TWINS reporter/host DEREK WETMORE, promotions staffer and producer ROSS BRENDEL and soccer host JONATHAN HARRISON have exited. MACKEY and JUDD ZULGAD will continue on the air 5-6p (CT) weekdays and as a podcast. COLLER said on TWITTER that he will be starting a podcast and YOUTUBE channel shortly.

MACKEY, in his post at the station website, wrote, "These last 60 days have been REALLY hard on sports media. Especially a new brand like SKOR NORTH, which launched just over a year ago. And a recovery isn’t as simple as flipping a switch. It’s unbelievably frustrating. And great people -- here and elsewhere -- are now in search of work because of it.... we are absolutely crushed, thinking about our teammates right now."

