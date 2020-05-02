-
President Trump Calls Into Dan Bongino's Podcast
May 1, 2020 at 12:55 PM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
President TRUMP found a safe place to turn for an interview FRIDAY when he called in to WESTWOOD ONE's "THE DAN BONGINO SHOW PODCAST."
BONGINO, a fervent TRUMP supporter, spoke to the president about JOE BIDEN and the TARA READE accusations ("It’s his problem.... I would say to Joe Biden, just go out and fight it"), the economy, COVID-19 testing, and other topics. The episode has been posted TODAY (5/1).
-