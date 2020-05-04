Pandemic Study

NUVOODOO's latest look at consumer behaviors and perceptions during the COVID-19 CORONAVIRUS pandemic asks questions beyond previous surveys' media usage topics.

In the new sets of questions in the field APRIL 29-MAY 1, one sample of persons 16-54 showed only 5% expecting “business to return to the way it was,” with about 60% expecting hand sanitizer to be available, employees to be wearing masks and gloves, and the number of people allowed in a facility to be limited.

A second sample group was asked questions about types of ads brands are using during this stage of the pandemic, with respondents showing more positive reactions to any ads acknowledging the pandemic. Most effective ad strategies for generating positive brand opinions included ads thanking frontline workers, offering COVID-19-related discounts, and highlighting donations and fundraisers; discounts and ads about policies like touchless delivery were most effective at increasing the likelihood that respondents would use the product or services. Fatigue among this group was generally "manageable" except for ads with themes like “we’re all in this together,” showing fatigue among 35% of the sample.

And a third sample group showed that over 70% are ready to return to shopping in stores and malls given “extra safety measures,” while almost as many are ready to go back to eating at restaurants; about 3 in 5 are ready to go back to gyms, commute, or staying in a hotel, but less than half are ready to go back to international travel or cruises.

« see more Net News