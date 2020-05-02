Ingrid Michaelson (Photo Credit: Shervin Lainez)

INGRID MICHAELSON has signed a pact with UMe, the global catalog company of UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP and SPIRIT MUSIC GROUP. The agreement is a worldwide deal for the physical and digital distribution of the majority of the acclaimed singer/songwriter’s catalog. SPIRIT MUSIC GROUP acquired the majority of MICHAELSON’s publishing and masters in 2019.

UMe Pres./CEO BRUCE RESNIKOFF said, “INGRID MICHAELSON is a fantastic songwriter with a remarkable body of work that has struck a chord with millions of fans through her impressive album sales and countless song placements in some of the biggest television shows and commercials. We are thrilled to have the opportunity to align with SPIRIT MUSIC GROUP and introduce her music even further around the world, seeking new opportunities for her catalog of songs.”

SPIRIT MUSIC GROUP COO/CFO JOE BORRIBO added, “INGRID is an incredibly talented artist and songwriter and the SPIRIT team is honored to be entrusted with the masters and publishing of her song catalog. We take great pride in protecting her catalog, and we know that UMe will as well. Having the experience of working at UMG for many years during my career, I am confident that we are assigning her catalog to the right place for distribution as we work to maximize global opportunities for her stellar catalog of songs.”

« see more Net News