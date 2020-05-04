Erik Fox

ALPHA MEDIA has promoted ERIK FOX to PD for Top 40 KLLY (ENERGY 95.3)/BAKERSFIELD. ERIC is heard as the PM drive talent and has also held the position of MD for the station.

ERIK commented, "I'm very excited to take the reins of such an amazing station such as ENERGY 95.3. I'm grateful to market manager, JEREMY PRICE, PHIL BECKER, DANNY P and the entire ALPHA/BAKERSFIELD staff for this opportunity to continue the growth that we've already seen with this station. I look forward to working with this great team to take BAKERSFIELD by storm!"

ALPHA MEDIA/BAKERSFIELD GM JEREMY PRICE said, "ERIK FOX has shown himself to be one of the hardest working individuals in this industry that I have ever worked with. His love for the music marks a huge step up for the station. And in the year that he has been MD for ENERGY; our ratings have risen to levels not seen on that station for over half a decade. Individuals committed to local radio like ERIK are rare and we are blessed to have him on our team and, in this new capacity, are excited to see him continue to dominate in the ratings."

