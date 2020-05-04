Clint Marsh

CLINT MARSH has been promoted to SVP/Product at CLEVELAND-based FUTURI MEDIA. He joined the company in 2016 as Partner Integration Specialist (NET NEWS 7/25/2016), and was promoted to VP/Talent Management last year (NET NEWS 9/24/19).

Prior to FUTURI, MARSH was Market Mgr. for FEDERATED MEDIA/SOUTH BEND, IN for more then three years and headed the company’s WARSAW, IN cluster for four years before that. He previously served as PD at FEDERATED's Country WBYT (B100)/SOUTH BEND and as a PD and host for CITADEL and SAGA stations, as well as working for COLUMBIA RECORDS in NASHVILLE.

