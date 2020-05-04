The Ty Bentli Show

CUMULUS MEDIA/WESTWOOD ONE ended its nationally-syndicated “THE TY BENTLI SHOW” effective FRIDAY, MAY 1. While the show’s namesake, TY BENTLI, departed the radio business earlier this year (NET NEWS 2/28), the program had continued on under the same name with co-hosts CHUCK WICKS and TRICIA “TJ” JENKINS, Executive Producer ADRIAN KULP, and Digital Producer and Social Media Manager BRYAN WEBB.

“Whether it be as an artist or host, my love for Country radio is stronger then ever,” WICKS tells ALL ACCESS. “The relationships I’ve made with listeners over the past 13 years will be the driving force into my next adventure. I look forward to my next opportunity to continue my career in radio.”

JENKINS posted on FACEBOOK, “I’m proud of the team we had and everything we did to try and keep the show together. We had something truly special… I literally have no idea what is next for me. This business has broken my heart more times than I can count (for many reasons) but there’s also beauty in loving something soooo much... that it's always worth it. So cheers to my next broken heart.”

WEBB comments on social media on SATURDAY (5/2), “YESTERDAY the morning show team and I found out that the decision was made to replace us … The last three years have been some of the most fun I’ve ever had … I don’t know what’s next, but I do know that I love NASHVILLE and … the incredibly Country music community.”

Look for news later TODAY (5/4) about a new Country morning show from WESTWOOD ONE.

Formerly known as “TY, KELLY & CHUCK,” the previous program was re-branded as “THE TY BENTLI SHOW” in JANUARY 2019 following co-host KELLY FORD’s departure a few months earlier. It was the second re-branding for the show, previously known as “AMERICA’S MORNING SHOW” with host BLAIR GARNER. In addition to U.S. affiliates, the show aired in the U.K. as an afternoon program on BAUER MEDIA’s territory-wide Country music station COUNTRY HITS RADIO.

WICKS, who is also a Country artist, has been with the show since its inception. JENKINS joined in FEBRUARY 2019 from middays at ENTERCOM Country KMNB/MINNEAPOLIS.

Reach WICKS directly at Chuckewicks@gmail.com, or through his agent, ERIC WEISS, at eric@theweissagency.com or (310) 230-1518. Reach JENKINS at Tricia.jenkins21@gmail.com, KULP at Adriankulp@gmail.com and WEBB at Bryanwebb7@gmail.com.

« back to Net News