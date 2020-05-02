Great to hear from BETTIE LEVY, who runs BCL ENTERTAINMENT and was a producer of the “THE CALL TO UNITE” #answerthecall on FRIDAY (5/1) which was a 24-hour global event to lift our collective spirits and spark a movement to connect people in the face of a world-crisis, COVID-19.

'THE CALL TO UNITE' ran from FRIDAY (5/1) at 8P (EDT) through 05/2 at 8P (EDT) on www.unite.us and via @TheCallToUnite FACEBOOK, TWITTER, YOUTUBE, and TWITCH pages and "included messages of hope, advice, stories and prayers. Some participants also gave performances, taught a practice or offered a "gift" that could help viewers cope with the pandemic," according to USA TODAY.

LEVY wrote, "As this pandemic has forced us into isolation, it has made one idea clear, we need each other now more than ever. 'THE CALL TO UNITE' was spearheaded by TIM SHRIVER and featuring OPRAH WINFREY, DEEPAK CHOPRA, and former Presidents GEORGE W. BUSH, BILL CLINTON, and JIMMY CARTER, (to name a few), plus JULIA ROBERTS, JOSH GROBAN, CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD, SEAN "DIDDY" COMBS, ALLY BROOKE, ASHER ANGEL, SOFI TUKKER, BEBE WINANS, CECE WINANS, AVRIL LAVIGNE, HARLI D’AMELIO, ALVIN AILEY AMERICAN DANCE COMPANY.

"QUESTLOVE, RICHIE CANNATA, KODI LEE, MANDY MOORE, REV RUN, MINNIE DRIVER, 98 DEGREES, AMANDA KLOOTS, AMY GRANT, ISRAEL HOUGHTON, ADRIENNE BAILON, PRAJAKTA KOLI, NAOMI JUDD, DARLENE LOVE, JEWEL, STEVE AOKI, COMMON, DJ JAZZY JEFF, QUINCY JONES, TONY ROBBINS, and so many more."

