Rally your troops to get virtual to bring new creative ideas to your radio stations. Get on ZOOM and have a brainstorming session with your creative teams and clients. Time to squeeze new creative juices out of them to do creative, entertaining things to lift the spirits of your listeners who have been on COVID-19 lockdown. What are you doing to keep your radio audiences engaged and entertained during COVID-19?

Turn up the creativity now. Check out what other markets and stations doing and how are they responding to COVID-19? ALL ACCESS is your one-stop for all you need!

If you want to know the latest about the COVID-19 pandemic, we have all of the latest CORONAVIRUS stories which are in NET NEWS, just click here for a special COVID-19 version of NET NEWS so that you can focus on what stations, labels, artists and everyone in our industry is doing to make people more aware of the dangers of COVID-19 and how to keep safe.

COVID-19 is dangerous ... with over 3,500,000 global infections, and over 250,000 deaths, this pandemic is reshaping our world on a societal basis. There are over 1,200,000 cases, and over 68,000 deaths in the US -- more cases than anywhere else on earth with predictions of upwards of 200,000+ deaths before its over. Watch the growth of this invisible killer, here.

Are You Out Of Work?

Just let ALL ACCESS know how COVID-19 has changed your world. If you are suddenly out of work from the layoffs and furloughs, please let us know so that we can post your availability. Also, let us know how you've been coping with the anxiety and stress of the crisis, and what resources you've found that help. And if you have your own questions for others, include them, too. Just click here.

Feel free to include pictures of your home setup and details of how you're working, including what equipment you're using, what kind of connection you use to get on the air, and how you communicate with your staff and producers and what promotions you are doing on air to help keep your listeners informed and entertained.

Also, let us know how you've been coping with the anxiety and stress of the crisis, and what resources you've found that help. And if you have your own questions for others, include them, too.

The concerns are real and there are many of them, including some profound changes to our daily lives -- and radio is there to help keep you informed, as those who work in the industry deal with:

Fear for personal health and that of family and co-workers

Shortage of food, bottled water and household supplies

Maintaining adequate social distancing

Working remotely

Isolation

Cancellation of advertising orders

Putting your service hats on:

How are you assisting clients that still want to do business?

What special information segments are you running to handle closings/rescheduling of events and other changes to assist your listeners?

Again, just let ALL ACCESS know how COVID-19 has changed your world. If you are suddenly out of work from the layoffs and furloughs, please let us know so that we can post your availability. Also, let us know how you've been coping with the anxiety and stress of the crisis, and what resources you've found that help. And if you have your own questions for others, include them, too.

« see more Net News