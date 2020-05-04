Exclusive Analysis From Anthony Acampora

Industry insiders receive ALL ACCESS' exclusive MEDIABASE chart recap analysis in their e-mail box every MONDAY morning. How about you? This week's data from ANTHONY ACAMPORA, Partner MUSICRUNCH/RADIOCRUNCH and MEDIABASE Charts Consultant:

Top 40: Camila Cabello/DaBaby New #1; Trevor Daniel Top 10; Drake, Maren Top 15; Benee, Lewis Capaldi Top 20

* CAMILA CABELLO and DA BABY take over the top spot with "My Oh My," up 2*-1* and are +925 spins

* DOJA CAT remains at 3* with "Say So" but is up 1338 spins and is nearing 18,500 total weekly spins

* TREVOR DANIEL is top 10 with "Falling," up 11*-10* and +863

* DRAKE goes top 15 with "Toosie Slide," up 16*-14* with a gain of 841 spins

* MAREN MORRIS surges into the top 15 with "The Bones," rising 19*-15* and is up 877 spins

* BENEE enters the top 20 with "Supalonely," featuring GUS DAPPERTON, moving 22*-18* and is up 1060 spins

* LEWIS CAPALDI also enters the top 20 with "Before You Go"

* SAM SMITH & DEMI LOVATO are up 1393 spins as they move to 26* with "I'm Ready"

* MEGAN THEE STALLION surges 40*-31* with "Savage," featuring BEYONCE, up 531 spins

* JP SAXE (featuring JULIA MICHAELS), PARTYNEXTDOOR & RIHANNA, CONAN GRAY, and MARSHMELLO with HALSEY all land debuts

Rhythmic: Drake 'Slides' Into #1; Roddy Ricch Scores Two Of Top 5; Megan Top 10; Harlow Top 15; Uzi Vert, Jhene, Nav/Gunna Top 20

* DRAKE makes the "Toosie Slide" into the top slot at Rhythmic, up 3*-1* and +915 spins

* RODDY RICCH now has two songs in the top 5 as "High Fashion," featuring MUSTARD, leaps 6*-4* and is up 473 spins

* MEGAN THEE STALLION goes top 10 with "Savage," rising 12*-8* and is +1016 spins, featuring BEYONCE

* JACK HARLOW goes into the top 15 with "What's Poppin," jumping 19*-15* and is +379 spins

* LIL UZI VERT hits the top 20 as "That Way" leaps 24*-18* and is +274 spins

* JHENE AIKO and NAV/GUNNA also motor into the top 20 as well

* THE SCOTTS land the top debut at 27* with "The Scotts" - up 843 spins

* LIL BABY enters at 36* with "Emotionally Scarred" - rising 360 spins

* A BOOGIE WIT DA HOODIE enters at 40* with "Numbers," featuring RODDY RICCH and GUNNA

Urban: Drake New #1 at Urban As Well; Megan Top 5; Pop Smoke, Jackboys Top 15; PartyNextDoor/Rihanna Top 20

* DRAKE grabs dual chart toppers as "Toosie Slide" goes 6*-1* at Urban and is +870 spins

* MEGAN THEE STALLION hits the top 5 with "Savage," up 10*-5* and is +1279, featuring BEYONCE

* RODDY RICCH and MUSTARD are nearing the top 10, up 13*-11* with "High Fashion" with a +962 spins

* POP SMOKE hits the top 15 with "Dior," rising 16*-14* and +272 spins

* JACKBOYS are top 15 with "Out West," climbing 17*-15* and is +237 spins

* PARTYNEXTDOOR and RIHANNA move into the top 20 with "Believe It," up 23*-20* and is up 256 spins

* YELLA BEEZY surges 39*-30* with "Headlocc," featuring YOUNG THUG, up 448 spins

* LIL UZI VERT, MULATTO, and LIL BABY debut

Hot AC: Harry Styles New #1; Weeknd Top 5; Bieber Top 10; Billie Joe, Twenty One Pilots Top 15; Killers, Sam & Demi Debut

* HARRY STYLES takes over the top spot with "Adore You," rising 2*-1* and now having topped both the Top 40 and Hot AC charts

* THE WEEKND is top 5 with "Blinding Lights," having done so at three formats, as he goes 6*-4* and is +433 spins

* JUSTIN BIEBER enters the top 10 with "Intentions," up 11*-10*

* BILLIE JOE OF GREEN DAY cracks the top 15 with "I Think We're Alone Now," climbing 16*-13* and +394 spins

* TWENTY ONE PILOTS moves inside the top 15 as well with "Level Of Concern," rising 18*-15* and is +579 spins

* KELLY CLARKSON surges 29*-22* with "I Dare You," up 553 spins

* THE KILLERS and SAM SMITH/DEMI LOVATO land debuts this week

Active Rock: Falling In Reverse Hold Top Spot; Godsmack Runner Up; Pearl Jam Top 5; Korn Top 10

* FALLING IN REVERSE hold the top spot with "Popular Monster" for a 2nd week

* GODSMACK is in the runner up spot with "Unforgettable," moving 5*-2* and +173 spins

* PEARL JAM goes top 5 with "Superblood Wolfmoon," rising 6*-5* and is +83 spins

* KORN is back inside the top 10 with "Can You Hear Me," up 11*-10*

* HIGHLY SUSPECT is top 15 with "These Days," moving 16*-13*

* A DAY TO REMEMBER also enter the top 15 with a 17*-14* jump on "Resentment"

* SHINEDOWN are top 20 with "Atlas Falls," up 23*-20* and are +70 spins

* VOLBEAT surge 36*-22* with "Leviathan," up 216 spins

* FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH score a big debut at 28* with "A Little Bit Off" and are +195 spins

* THE BLACK MOODS and POP EVIL also debut

Alternative: Killers Hold Top Spot; Twenty One Pilots In Runner Up Spot; Cage Top 3; AJR Top 5

* KILLERS hold the top spot for a third week with "Caution"

* TWENTY ONE PILOTS are are the runner up in just their fourth week on the chart with "Level Of Concern," rising 3*-2* and are +407 spins

* CAGE THE ELEPHANT is top 3 with "Black Madonna," rising 4*-3* and is +107 spins

* AJR hit the top 5 with "Bang!," up 8*-5* and is +125 spins

* ASHE enters the top 15 with "Moral Of The Story," rising 17*-15* and is +105 spins

* COLD WAR KIDS go top 20 with "Who's Gonna Love Me Now"

* CHAZ CARDIGAN has the top debut at 34* with "Not OK!," up 181 spins

* CHEAP CUTS and LOVELEO also debut

Triple A: Killers Land Top Spot; Head And The Heart Surge; EOB Top 10; Rolling Stones Land Top Debut

* KILLERS now have their own dual #1 with "Caution" going 2*-1* and topping Alternative and Triple A

* HEAD AND THE HEART are nearing the top 5, thanks to a 9*-6* move with "Honeybee" and are +69 spins

* EOB go top 10 with "Shangri-LA," rising 11*-10*

* ROLLING STONES have now charted in seven decades as "Living In A Ghost Town" debuts at 23* and is +130 spins

* PEARL JAM, ILLITERATE LIGHT, and COLD WAR KIDS also debut

