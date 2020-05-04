Online

iHEARTMEDIA's ORLANDO cluster is holding an online college and vocational fair for students. The "Education Fair Education Summit" will be held MAY 14-15 9a-6p (ET), with colleges, tech and trade schools, and other vendors on a custom web page featuring video interviews and transcript reviews by recruiters.



"This virtual event is exactly what our community needs right now," said iHEARTMEDIA's CHIANNA RAY. "Many students have not had the chance to visits schools, meet with recruiters and are feeling unsure of their future. Recruiters have missed valuable face time with future students since events are not taking place at this time. We look forward to making that connection through our event."

iHEARTMEDIA's ORLANDO cluster includes Top 40 WXXL (XL106.7), Tropical WRUM (RUMBA 100.3), AC WMGF (MAGIC 107.7), Talk WTKS (REAL RADIO 104.1), Active Rock WJRR, Urban WTKS-HD2 (104.5 THE BEAT), News-Talk WFLF-A-W226BT-W231CT (NEWSRADIO WFLA ORLANDO), Spanish News-Talk WRSO-A-W250CE (ACCION 97.9), and Sports WYGM-A-W245CL (96.9 THE GAME).

