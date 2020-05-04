No Sale

No new station sale transactions were filed with the FCC in time for MONDAY morning's database release.

Applying for STAs were LA GIGANTE SIEMBRA INC. (WZCA/QUEBRADILLAS, PR, temporary site at lower power after losing lease due to financial difficulties related to COVID-19 pandemic); REAL COMMUNITY RADIO, INC. (KVOY/WYNNEWOOD, OK, temporary tower adjacent to proposed new antenna site); EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION (KFVR-F/RYE, CO, temporary antenna while transmission line is repaired); and FAMILY WORSHIP CENTER CHURCH, INC. (WQUA/CITRONELLE, AL, reduced power due to storm damage).

VALLEY COMMUNITY BAPTIST CHURCH has filed for a Silent STA for WSPV-LP/AVON, CT due to financial hardship.

RESONATE HAWAII LLC has closed on the sale of AC KIPA-A-K257GV (THE BEACH)/HILO, HI to CALVARY CHAPEL OF TWIN FALLS, INC. for $80,000

WPW BROADCASTING, INC. has closed on the sale of Farm-News-Talk WBYS-A, Country WCDD (CD COUNTRY 107.9), and W229BZ/CANTON, IL to ILLIANA COMMUNICATIONS, LLC for $42,000 ($20,000 for real property, $22,000 for assets).

NEW LIFE EVANGELISTIC CENTER, INC. has closed on the sale of noncommercial Religion KBIY/VAN BUREN, MO to the BOARD OF REGENTS of SOUTHEAST MISSOURI STATE UNIVERSITY for $45,000.

TODD ROBINSON's UNITED STATES CP, LLC has closed on the sale of Silent KFVR-F/RYE, CO to EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION for $150,000.

CAMP PENIEL, INC. has closed on the donation of Religion KMPN/BURNET, TX to HOUSTON CHRISTIAN BROADCASTERS, INC.

And RIDGE ROUTE COMMUNITIES MUSEUM AND HISTORICAL SOCIETY has closed on the transfer of KFZR-LP/FRAZIER PARK, CA to MOUNTAIN RADIO for no consideration.

