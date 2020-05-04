Trip Up The Dial

iHEARTMEDIA Urban WRDG (96.7 THE BEAT)/ATLANTA has made a move up the dial to the 105.3 signal of WBZY. 105.3 THE BEAT replaces the temporary simulcast of Regional Mexican WRDA (Z105.7), which took on WRDG's format on APRIL 20th, replacing WRDA's former Alternative format (ALT 105.7).

"We’re excited for the opportunity to rebuild THE BEAT from the ground up, and continue to represent the Urban music culture with a sound unique to ATLANTA,” said PD DAN HUNT. "ATLANTA’s music lovers will get to listen to the most prolific voices in Hip Hop radio today, including THE BREAKFAST CLUB and DJ SCREAM."

105.3 THE BEAT announced the move on TWITTER:

No air staff changes have been seen on THE BEAT.



