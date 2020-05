Rankings

TRITON DIGITAL has released its charts of podcast listening in the U.S by average weekly downloads and average weekly users for the month of MARCH 16th through APRIL 12th. The reports measure several of the larger podcast producers but not all, including only "participating entities that opt-in for measurement," with some prominent shows like THE JOE ROGAN EXPERIENCE and producers like PRX, ESPN, and others missing.

The Top 20 Podcasts by Average Weekly Downloads:

NPR NEWS NOW, NPR (last month: #1) UP FIRST, NPR (4) THE BEN SHAPIRO SHOW, WESTWOOD ONE (3) MY FAVORITE MURDER WITH KAREN KILGARIFF AND GEORGIA HARDSTARK, STITCHER (2) PLANET MONEY, NPR (8) NPR POLITICS, NPR (7) FRESH AIR, NPR (6) POD SAVE AMERICA, CROOKED MEDIA/CADENCE13 (9) DATELINE NBC, NBC NEWS (5) INDICATOR FROM PLANET MONEY, NPR (13) HIDDEN BRAIN, NPR (10) FOX NEWS RADIO NEWSCAST, FOX NEWS PODCASTS (16) TED RADIO HOUR, NPR (14) OFFICE LADIES, STITCHER (11) HOW I BUILT THIS, NPR (15) WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME!, WBEZ/CHICAGO/NPR (--) THE DAN BONGINO SHOW, WESTWOOD ONE (12) FREAKONOMICS RADIO, STITCHER (19) THE RACHEL MADDOW SHOW, NBC NEWS (20) OPRAH'S SUPER SOUL CONVERSATIONS, STITCHER (17) UNLOCKING US WITH BRENÉ BROWN, RADIO.COM/CADENCE13 (--)

The first report's Top 20 Podcasts by Average Weekly Users:

NPR NEWS NOW, NPR (last month: #1) UP FIRST, NPR (2) MY FAVORITE MURDER WITH KAREN KILGARIFF AND GEORGIA HARDSTARK, STITCHER (3) THE BEN SHAPIRO SHOW, WESTWOOD ONE (4) PLANET MONEY, NPR (9) FRESH AIR, NPR (5) POD SAVE AMERICA, CROOKED MEDIA/CADENCE13 (7) WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME!, NPR (12) NPR POLITICS, NPR (6) OFFICE LADIES, STITCHER (10) HIDDEN BRAIN, NPR (11) DATELINE NBC, NBC NEWS (8) UNLOCKING US WITH BRENÉ BROWN, RADIO.COM/CADENCE13 (--) FREAKONOMICS RADIO, STITCHER (14) TED RADIO HOUR, NPR (15) FOX NEWS RADIO NEWSCAST, FOX NEWS PODCASTS (18) CONAN O'BRIEN NEEDS A FRIEND, STITCHER (13) INDICATOR FROM PLANET MONEY, NPR (17) HOW I BUILT THIS, NPR (16) CORONAVIRUS DAILY, NPR --) INVISIBILIA, NPR (--)

Top 10 Networks by Average Weekly Downloads:

NPR (last month: #1) RADIO.COM/CADENCE13 (2) STITCHER (3) WONDERY (4) WESTWOOD ONE (5) NBC NEWS (6) FOX NEWS PODCASTS (7) BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP (9) CBC/RADIO-CANADA (8) FOCUS ON THE FAMILY (10)

And Top 10 Networks by Average Weekly Users:

NPR (last month: #1) RADIO.COM/CADENCE13 (3) STITCHER (2) WONDERY (4) WESTWOOD ONE (5) NBC NEWS (6) FOX NEWS PODCASTS (7) CBC/RADIO-CANADA (8) BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP (9) FOCUS ON THE FAMILY (10)

