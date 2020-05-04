Morning Koffy Time

CUMULUS MEDIA’s WESTWOOD ONE has launched MORNING KOFFY, a new Country radio morning show airing MONDAY-FRIDAY from 6 to 10a (ET) featuring Paul Koffy and Jasmine Sadry, as his sidekick.

KOFFY's experience includes mornings at Country KMNB/MINNEAPOLIS, on-air at KPLX/DALLAS, WUBL/ATLANTA and WFUS/TAMPA.

JASMINE SADRY has been in broadcast media for 18 years with posts at FOX SPORTS, CBS, ESPN, KVUE-TV, and iHEART with a lot of random TV and voice work in between. Her bits have been featured on MTV2’s “Ain’t That America” and the MLB NETWORK and was co-host at KSCS/DALLAS.

KOFFY and SADRY will offer a mix of today’s Country music hits, timely news updates, and interviews with top Country music stars, celebrities, and notable guests.

CUMULUS MEDIA EVP/Marketing, and WESTWOOD ONE President SUZANNE GRIMES said, "Well known in the radio industry and well-liked by Country artists, PAUL is the ideal host for this new show. PAUL has spent his entire career in Country music and, surprisingly, has never before hosted a program from Nashville – we can’t wait to see what he does from Music City. With JASMINE on the other mic, this show is one good morning brew.”

WESTWOOD ONE NASHVILLE Dir./Programming PAUL WILLIAMS added, "The fact that this team came together over hours of ZOOM and phone calls is proof that we are turning a new page at WESTWOOD ONE NASHVILLE. With PAUL’s home-spun ‘my tractor is more expensive than my car’ attitude and JASMINE’s TEXAS swagger, they just light it up together.”

KOFFY added, "This opportunity to serve stations, businesses, communities, and individuals meets in a junction box with pivotal timing, an enormous platform, and a swell of creatives. I am deeply thankful for everyone who has been a part of bringing this together and stoked to be on the team."

