iHEARMEDIA Top 40 WFLZ (933 FLZ)/TAMPA has announced that the “THEjoeSHOW” will now helm mornings, replace THE KANE SHOW, beginning JUNE 1st.

“THEjoeSHOW,” is hosted by three life-long friends, JOE CARBALLO, ASHLEY NICS and Producer JED SHILLING and promised to be an imperfect show for an imperfect generation. Listeners can tune in to hear vulnerable, honest, self-deprecating and timely content that is focused on the Tampa Bay community each weekday morning.

iHEARTMEDIA/TAMPA VP/Programming TOMMY CHUCK said, "93.3 FLZ has a long history of incredible morning personalities. I’m excited to announce the next great show that is poised to take over TAMPA BAY. JOE, ASHLEY and JED have done a great job preparing for this opportunity.”

CARBALLO, most recently APD/MD afternoons at WKQI (CHANNEL 95-5)/DETROIT, added, "Since I was a kid, I have dreamed of doing mornings with my best friends. To make this dream a reality on the legendary 93.3 FLZ seems unreal. I can't wait to be a part of the iHEARTMEDIA TAMPA BAY family." ASHLEY and JED are from WKQI, too.

