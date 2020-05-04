Brian Wright

Media consultant BRIAN WRIGHT of WRIGHT MEDIA GROUP has a message for radio and other broadcasters during this COVID-19 pandemic. WRIGHT feels your goal should be to transform "gloom & doom" into "hope is coming soon." WRIGHT believes you should use your listeners and viewers to talk about their lives and how they are handling and dealing with the situations confronting them. That's where you can find the hope and encouragement.

You can reach out to WRIGHT at brian@wrightmediagroup.net.

