New Imaging Elements Package

AUDIOSWEETS has released the latest in its imaging POPCORE series, POPCORE VOL. 14 from ASX. POPCORE VOL. 14 features 220 imaging elements with 11 categories in the update including Artist Drops, Beds, Breaks, Live Drops, Music Imagers, Out of Breaks, Song Drops, Sonic Logos, Sound Design, Sweet 'Branded Intros' and Top of Hour sequences.

You can check out a video showcase here and the full audio demo is on their SOUNDCLOUD page.

