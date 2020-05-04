New Show

CORUS ENTERTAINMENT's CURIOUSCAST podcast network, already home to LARRY GIFFORD's "WHEN LIFE GIVES YOU PARKINSON'S," is adding a new branded podcast on multiple sclerosis. The show, "THIS IS MS," is being produced in partnership with the MS SOCIETY OF CANADA and will launch on MAY 21st, posting every two weeks.

CORUS Active Rock CFPL-F (FM96)/LONDON, ON afternoon hHost ANDREA DUNN, who was diagnosed with MS at age 31, said, "MS is a disease that has affected millions of people globally yet most of us know very little about it. I wanted to create a podcast to provide a better understanding of one the most misunderstood diseases in the world. I want more people to know what life is really like with MS and we’re going to do that by telling the incredible personal stories of those who have persevered with the disease, and never let it define their lives."

