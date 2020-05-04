Blake Shelton (Photo: Andrew Eccles)

Congratulations to WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE/WMN's BLAKE SHELTON, who takes the #1 spot on the MEDIABASE Country singles chart this week with his single, "Nobody But You," featuring Pop artist and girlfriend GWEN STEFANI.

Kudos to WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE (WMN) SVP/Radio & Streaming KRISTEN WILLIAMS, VP/Radio & Streaming TOM MARTENS, VP/Radio & Streaming, Marketing CHAD SCHULTZ, National Director/Radio & Streaming JAMES MARSH and WMN National Dir./Radio & Streaming ANNA CAGE, as well as Radio & Streaming Regional Mgrs. BRIDGET HERRMANN, LOU RAMIREZ, MARK NIEDERHAUSER and JUSTIN NEWELL and Coord./Radio & Streaming KATI SALVERSON.

« see more Net News