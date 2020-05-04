Neil Schon (Robert Knight & Maryanne Bilham)

JOURNEY's 2020 tour has been canceled due to the global COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting restrictions regarding large gatherings. After carefully reviewing all options, the decision has been made to cancel the entire tour to make it possible for the band’s fans to immediately obtain access to refund options.

JOURNEY’s founding member and guitarist NEAL SCHON, keyboardist JONATHAN CAIN and vocalist AMEL PINEDA issued a joint statement: “There is no greater thrill for us than playing for our incredibly devoted audience, but their safety must come first. Having seen what the world has endured during the last 45 days, and not knowing what the rest of this year or 2021 will bring, we knew the right thing to do was to make sure our fans’ health was not put in jeopardy and to provide immediate access to refund options given the unexpected events caused by this terrible virus. We would like to thank all doctors, nurses, police, other first responders and essential workers for their heroic efforts; as well as our fans for doing everything possible to stay safe. We would also like to send The Pretenders our best wishes and hope to see them in the future. We will see everyone again as soon as it is safe to tour, and we will share that news as it becomes available. In the meantime, please Don’t Stop Believin’ in the wonder of life and in each other.”

JOURNEY's tour partners at LIVE NATION will ensure ticket holders will be emailed directly with their refund options including a full refund, or a 150% credit plus LIVE NATION will donate the number of tickets you originally purchased to healthcare workers on the front lines. For more details, visit livenation.com/refund.

