311 Streaming

Veteran rock band 311 is planning to give back via a free concert stream tomorrow, MAY 5th at 5p PT/8pET on their FACEBOOK and YOUTUBE pages. The band's social media pages will provide a donation link for the HEARTLAND FOOD BANK, a non-profit organization based in the group’s hometown of OMAHA, with 60 regional outlets servicing food to those in need during these challenging times.

Commented lead singer NICK HEXUM, "We’re excited to partner with HEARTLAND FOOD BANK to bring attention and support to food fundraising during this tough period by sharing a full concert with our fans.”

311’s concert stream is their “Voyager” record release show from their 2019 summer tour in PITTSBURGH on JULY 13th, 2019, and will now serve as part of the commemorative celebration of their 30th anniversary as a band in 2020. The stream captures the 80-minute show filmed on six cameras in 4K HD and features the debut of new songs from latest album ‘Voyager’ along with the band's new visual production. 311 wants to celebrate this milestone with their fans worldwide the best way they can during this tumultuous time.

In mid-MAY, 311 is planning an additional fundraiser for the HEARTLAND FOOD BANK, auctioning 34 summer tour autographed foil posters at The311Store.com (hosted by SHOPIFY) and the proceeds will also benefit the food bank.

HEARTLAND FOOD BANK President/CEO BRIAN BANKS added, “The COVID-19 pandemic is impacting us all. But for thousands of our food-insecure neighbors across NEBRASKA and western IOWA, this is an especially scary time. The need for emergency meals is greater than ever while food donations are down by nearly 50%. We estimate the number of clients being served has increased 38% compared to a year ago. We are grateful for the support from OMAHA’s own 311 and the band’s fans.”

311 has additional plans leading up to their official band anniversary date of JUNE 10th, including additional streaming footage and more. Details to come later this month.

