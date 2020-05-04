Big Jim O'Brien And Former WCSX Personality Ken Calvert Will Host

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP Classic Rock WCSX/DETROIT's BIG JIM O'BRIEN (host of BIG JIM'S HOUSE in mornings) and former WCSX morning personality KEN CALVERT are hosting a telethon to raise money for workers at DETROIT's famed MARK RIDLEY'S COMEDY CASTLE.

The three day event will take place live this TUESDAY-THURSDAY at 4p (ET) streaming on the WCSX FACEBOOK page and YOUTUBE. 100% of the money raised goes to the people who work at the comedy club.

O'BRIEN told ALL ACCESS, "THE COMEDY CLUB has been an institution in DETROIT for 41 years. TIM ALLENS's first attempt at stand up was there and rumor has it he stole a tile and has it framed in his office. DAVE COULIER also got his start at the COMEDY CASTLE. It's an honor to be a part of this."

To make a donation go to comedycastle.com.

