Meet The Biebers (Credit: DFree / Shutterstock.com)

Fans and followers of JUSTIN and HAILEY BIEBER will be happy to hear that the celebrity couple are doing a reality show for FACEBOOK WATCH.

"The Biebers On Watch" premiered today (5/4) at 9a PT. In a video posted on their twitter account, the couple promise to "give you guys an inside look at our lives and what we've been up to."

It's a 12-episode series that will be available on FACEBOOK WATCH and JUSTIN BIEBER's FACEBOOK PAGE every MONDAY, WEDNESDAY and FRIDAY. Each FRIDAY, there'll be a FACEBOOK LIVE session as well.

It's the second reality series for the singer, following the YOUTUBE series, "JUSTIN BIEBER: SEASONS" which ran JANUARY-FEBRUARY this year.

