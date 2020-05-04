-
Justin & Hailey Bieber Star In New Facebook Watch Series
May 4, 2020 at 10:09 AM (PT)
-
Fans and followers of JUSTIN and HAILEY BIEBER will be happy to hear that the celebrity couple are doing a reality show for FACEBOOK WATCH.
"The Biebers On Watch" premiered today (5/4) at 9a PT. In a video posted on their twitter account, the couple promise to "give you guys an inside look at our lives and what we've been up to."
It's a 12-episode series that will be available on FACEBOOK WATCH and JUSTIN BIEBER's FACEBOOK PAGE every MONDAY, WEDNESDAY and FRIDAY. Each FRIDAY, there'll be a FACEBOOK LIVE session as well.
It's the second reality series for the singer, following the YOUTUBE series, "JUSTIN BIEBER: SEASONS" which ran JANUARY-FEBRUARY this year.
-