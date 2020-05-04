Laugh Aid Benefit

An exclusive one-hour special edited down from the "COMEDY GIVES BACK LAUGH AID" benefit live stream will air on SIRIUSXM COMEDY GREATS on MAY 6th at 3p (ET). The event raised money for COMEDY GIVES BACK, the charity helping stand-up comedians in times of need, and its COVID-19 CORONAVIRUS relief fund. The show will be repeated several times on COMEDY GREATS, RAW DOG, and COMEDY CENTRAL RADIO.

The special will include appearances by WHITNEY CUMMINGS, JIM GAFFIGAN, ADAM SANDLER, NATE BARGATZE & KYLE KINANE, NEAL BRENNAN, BILL BURR, JIMMY FALLON, RON FUNCHES, BERT KREISCHER, AL MADRIGAL, HOWIE MANDEL, JIM NORTON, PATTON OSWALT, TOM PAPA, JEFF ROSS & DAVE ATTELL, BOB SAGET, TOM SEGURA, THE SKLAR BROTHERS with DANIEL VAN KIRK, and ROY WOOD JR.

