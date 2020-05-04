New Show

LOS ANGELES-based production company FREQUENCY MACHINE is debuting its first podcast, a travel show called "PASSPORT," TOMORROW (5/5). The show, hosted by BARCELONA-based documentary filmmakers NEIL INNES and ANDRÉS BARTOS, will post weekly on TUESDAYS, starting with an episode exploring BELFAST, followed by looks at HELSINKI, JERUSALEM, BEIJING, and LOS ANGELES. ACAST is distributing the show.

"It was important for us to create a show that was unlike anything out there in travel, because we feel strongly that travel makes us better people, and it’s more important now than ever, as walls go up and cities close down, to remember what connects us," said FREQUENCY MACHINE founder STACEY BOOK, whose company received investment from PODFUND. "We designed PASSPORT to lean into premium storytelling and we found two brilliant and funny hosts who are the perfect voices for the show."

"PASSPORT is a truly special show about travel that captures moments in time through audio the same way a painting captures a moment in time on canvas. The show creates a familiarity and a nostalgia for places we may have never visited,” said ACAST's BECKY CELESTINA. “We're excited to support FREQUENCY MACHINE in sharing the stories of PASSPORT across the globe."

