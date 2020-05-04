Here They Come!

As traditional birthday, graduation and other events continue to be scaled back and dramatically reconfigured due to social distancing rules, BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP Top 40 WXKB (B103.9)/FT. MYERS, FL is taking the celebration to the streets with an official drive-by of the BIG MAMA AND THE WILD BUNCH Parade Patrol.

Morning host BIG MAMA, who has been out every day hitting the streets with the B103.9 HUMMER said, "Making people smile when they need it most is the most rewarding thing you can do. One can’t let the isolation stop the celebration!”

Operations Manager ADAM STAR said, "I am so proud of BIG MAMA AND THE WILD BUNCH. They always find a way to orchestrate and implement solutions to help the community when in need."

You can check out the Parade Patrol in action here.

