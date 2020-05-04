KEY NETWORKS' "THE O'REILLY UPDATE" is marking its one-year anniversary. The feature and its companion "THE O'REILLY UPDATE -- MORNING EDITION," introduced this JANUARY, air on 208 stations nationwide.

O'REILLY said, "It is simply imperative that Americans get the truth in this very dangerous time. Many news agencies spin it. The O’REILLY UPDATE never does that. We deliver honest news and commentary every day in a concise, lively format. It’s gratifying to see the great response."

KEY NETWORKS CRO DENNIS GREEN added, "Over 200 stations carrying programming in a year’s time is an amazing feat! It speaks to the quality of the content. During these challenging times, listeners want to hear news and commentary from a trusted voice and BILL O’REILLY delivers with THE O’REILLY UPDATE.”

