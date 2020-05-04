Gabby Barrett (Photo: Robby Klein)

SONY/ATV MUSIC PUBLISHING has signed singer/songwriter GABBY BARRETT to a global publishing administration deal, hot on the heels of her first #1 single, “I Hope,” on her WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE label home.

CEO RUSTY GASTON said, “When GABBY sings you can hear her true heart in every single note, and she brings that same passion into the writing room. We are thrilled to welcome her to the SONY/ATV family and support her as she enters this exciting new phase in her career.”

"Becoming a SONY/ATV songwriter is a highlight moment for me," said BARRETT. "I’m really excited to be able to continue to grow as a writer. This is definitely a special team, and I’m grateful for their belief in me and my music."

Her debut album, “Goldmine,” is due on FRIDAY, JUNE 19th, and she holds songwriter credits on 12 of the album’s 13 tracks.

