Abby Anderson

ALL ACCESS extends congratulations to BLACK RIVER ENTERTAINMENT artist ABBY ANDERSON, who got engaged to her longtime boyfriend, TYLER, last FRIDAY (5/1).

TYLER proposed to ANDERSON in a canoe at a cove that has a great deal of meaning to the couple. He made a ring out of wildflower stems as a placeholder for a real ring, since all jewelers are closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. ANDERSON took to social media to share the news with her fans, writing, "Turns out my man catches more than fish. Ring brought to you by TYLER's beautiful mind, jewelers being closed, Corona, and wildflower stems."

