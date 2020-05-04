Allen Moore--Now Retired

NCA Inc. AC WRSA (MIX 96.9)/HUNTSVILLE bids farewell to 40-year (!) staffer ALLEN MOORE, who hung up his headphones on Friday (5/1). MOORE graduated from the UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA in 1980 and joined the WRSA staff soon after, when the station's moniker was BEAUTIFUL 97.

In those 40 years, he covered many roles at the station including a stint as PD. He also handled middays, afternoons and was able to put his meteorology skills to use as well. He ended doing morning and afternoon drive traffic reports for the last 4 years.

MOORE is looking forward to spending time with his wife JANET, and their first grandbaby, who will arrive later this month.

