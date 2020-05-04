Well Deserved Recognition

On MAY 3rd, THE BLUES FOUNDATION – celebrating 40 years - held a virtual BLUE MUSIC AWARS (BMAs) ceremony. The 41st annual event was hosted by SHEMEKIA COPELAND, and the presenters included RUTHIE FOSTER, WILLIAM BELL, BETH HART, CHARLIE MUSSELWHITE, WARREN HAYNES, KEB’ MO’ and FANTASTIC NEGRITO, who all did their parts remotely from their homes.

The big winner was CHRISTONE “KINGFISH” INGRAM, who received five awards: Album Of The Year, Contemporary Blues Album Of The Year, Best Emerging Artist, Contemporary Male Blues Artist Of The Year and Best Instrumentalist - Guitar.

This event brings together Blues performers, industry representatives and fans from all over the world to celebrate the best in Blues recordings and performances from the previous year. The BMAs are generally recognized as the highest honor given to blues musicians and are awarded by vote of BLUES FOUNDATION members.

Other 2020 BLUES MUSIC AWARD winners include:

* Song of the Year

MAVIS STAPLES “Lucky Guy,” written by NICK MOSS

* Acoustic Blues Album

This Guitar and Tonight – BOB MARGOLIN

* Acoustic Blues Artist

DOUG MACLEOD

* B.B. King Entertainer of the Year

SUGARAY RAYFORD

*Band of the Year

The NICK MOSS BAND featuring DENNIS GRUENLING

* Blues Rock Album

Masterpiece – ALBERT CASTIGLIA

* Blues Rock Artist

ERIC GALES

* Soul Blues Album

Sitting On Top of the Blues – BOBBY RUSH

* Soul Blues Female Artist

BETTYE LAVETTE

* Soul Blues Male Artist

SUGARAY RAYFORD

