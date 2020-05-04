-
41st Annual Blues Music Awards Winners Announced; Christone “Kingfish” Ingram The Big Winner
May 4, 2020 at 12:23 PM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
On MAY 3rd, THE BLUES FOUNDATION – celebrating 40 years - held a virtual BLUE MUSIC AWARS (BMAs) ceremony. The 41st annual event was hosted by SHEMEKIA COPELAND, and the presenters included RUTHIE FOSTER, WILLIAM BELL, BETH HART, CHARLIE MUSSELWHITE, WARREN HAYNES, KEB’ MO’ and FANTASTIC NEGRITO, who all did their parts remotely from their homes.
The big winner was CHRISTONE “KINGFISH” INGRAM, who received five awards: Album Of The Year, Contemporary Blues Album Of The Year, Best Emerging Artist, Contemporary Male Blues Artist Of The Year and Best Instrumentalist - Guitar.
This event brings together Blues performers, industry representatives and fans from all over the world to celebrate the best in Blues recordings and performances from the previous year. The BMAs are generally recognized as the highest honor given to blues musicians and are awarded by vote of BLUES FOUNDATION members.
Other 2020 BLUES MUSIC AWARD winners include:
* Song of the Year
MAVIS STAPLES “Lucky Guy,” written by NICK MOSS
* Acoustic Blues Album
This Guitar and Tonight – BOB MARGOLIN
* Acoustic Blues Artist
DOUG MACLEOD
* B.B. King Entertainer of the Year
SUGARAY RAYFORD
*Band of the Year
The NICK MOSS BAND featuring DENNIS GRUENLING
* Blues Rock Album
Masterpiece – ALBERT CASTIGLIA
* Blues Rock Artist
ERIC GALES
* Soul Blues Album
Sitting On Top of the Blues – BOBBY RUSH
* Soul Blues Female Artist
BETTYE LAVETTE
* Soul Blues Male Artist
SUGARAY RAYFORD
Go here to view the awards ceremony and see all the winner.
-