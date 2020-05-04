Another Translator

ENTERCOM News-Talk WYRD-F (106.3 WORD)/GREENVILLE-SPARTANBURG, SC has added a translator simulcast on W236CD/SENECA, SC.

“106.3 WORD serves a vital role as the UPSTATE's trusted source of information,” said SVP/market Manager STEVE SINICROPI. “We are thrilled to expand the over-the-air signal for 106.3 WORD to PICKENS and much of OCONEE COUNTY on 95.1 FM during this critical time in which demand for live and local news and talk is rapidly rising. This expansion allows us to maximize our reach in the region and more broadly meet the needs of our listeners and advertisers.”

The station also broadcasts over another FM translator, W270AM/ANDERSON, SC.

