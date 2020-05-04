Commander Chuck

ON TIME TRAFFIC NETWORK's COMMANDER CHUCK JOHNSON is now heard on NORTH MISSISSIPPI RADIO GROUP's stations, Classic Hits WOWW-A-W249BN (97.7 GUESS FM), Country WEBL (95.3 THE REBEL), and Classic Country WEBL-HD2-W261CE (DE SOTO 100.1)/MEMPHIS.

The addition brings COMMANDER CHUCK's affiliate list to 95 stations in the NASHVILLE, MEMPHIS, KNOXVILLE, and CHATTANOOGA markets.

CHUCK said, "I’m so excited to be working with TOM FREEMAN, the owner of NORTH MISSISSIPPI MEDIA GROUP. MEMPHIS is our second largest radio market and the traffic problems seem to be getting worse as the city population continues to grow."

« see more Net News