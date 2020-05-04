More PSAs

The NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS has added new public service announcements on mental health wellness during the COVID-19 pandemic. The new PSAs are part of the NAB's CORONAVIRUS Response Toolkit and are available in English and Spanish.

“The response by local broadcasters to NAB’s PSA campaign educating the public about the dangers of COVID-19 has been truly overwhelming,” said NAB Pres./CEO GORDON SMITH. “During times of emergency, AMERICA’s broadcasters have always provided critical information to keep families and communities safe. Now, as many Americans’ struggle emotionally during these trying times, I encourage TV and radio stations to air these public service announcements that connect people with the help they need.”

The NAB's previously issued PSAs on COVID-19 have been aired on TV and radio over 411,000 times at an estimated ad value of more than $90 million.

