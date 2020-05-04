TAL Wins

Among the winners of 2020 PULITZER PRIZES were the staff of CHICAGO PUBLIC MEDIA News-Talk WBEZ/CHICAGO's "THIS AMERICAN LIFE," honored along with the LOS ANGELES TIMES' MOLLY O'TOOLE and VICE NEWS' EMILY GREEN in the Audio Reporting category for "EPISODE 688: THE OUT CROWD," an episode about the effects of the TRUMP administration's "Remain in MEXICO" policy.

Nominees in the category also included ANDREW BECK GRACE, CHIP BRANTLEY, GRAHAM SMITH, NICOLE BEEMSTERBOER AND ROBERT LITTLE of NPR for the podcast "WHITE LIES" and NIGEL POOR, EARLONNE WOODS, and RAHSAAN THOMAS of the "EAR HUSTLE" podcast.

In the Music category, the opera "THE CENTRAL PARK FIVE" by ANTHONY DAVIS with libretto by RICHARD WESLEY took the award, with "and all the days were purple," a song cycle by ALEX WEISER, and a Classical-Bluegrass hybrid piece, "SKY: CONCERTO FOR VIOLIN," by MICHAEL TORKE, performed by TESSA LARK, as runners-up.

« see more Net News