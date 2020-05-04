Rule Waived

The FCC is granting a blanket waiver to broadcasters of the Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) requirement that mandates broad recruitment outreach for all open full-time positions when the broadcasters rehire laid-off or furloughed employees within nine months of their layoff date.

The waiver for stations affected by the rule (stations employing five or more full-time employees) is being adopted in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and applies only to employees laid off "due to circumstances related to the COVID-19 pandemic."

