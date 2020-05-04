Westwood One

WESTWOOD ONE's blog this week looks at insights and recommended strategies for local retailers and national brands using some of the experts in marketing effectiveness and leading creative evaluation firms.

The INTERACTIVE ADVERTISING BUREAU (IAB) reports that 73% plan to create new assets or modify creative in Q2. The study found that most agencies and brands expect to alter creative in the coming months.

There has been no reduction in advertising’s ability to connect with people and existing campaigns can continue. SYSTEM 1 Chief Innovation Officer ORLANDO WOOD revealed the results of a recent study where 100 ads were retested and compared to previous pre-virus scores, concluding that, “Brands can most likely continue with their pre-COVID-19 advertising.”

AM/FM radio ads with CORONAVIRUS themes perform at 97% the creative impact of TV ads at one-fourth the CPM. CUMULUS MEDIA and WESTWOOD ONE partnered with creative evaluation firm VERITONIC to test 26 TV and AM/FM radio ads. Those with a COVID-19 theme performed similarly with the same impact at one-fourth the CPM.

COVID-19 AM/FM radio advertising effectiveness is running high. After testing 360 CORONAVIRUS-themed ads across all media, including 63 AM/FM radio ads, ABX found consumer response to ads during the month of MARCH improved +5%, even with no change in creative; Ads with COVID-19-related content performed better than non-COVID-19-related ads by a full +175%; All but five AM/FM radio ads with COVID-19-specific messages were above ABX norms and well above long-term AM/FM radio averages.

The following are not performing as well: ads that stress price and offers, focusing on things instead of people; ads that appeal to vanity; ads that rely too heavily on soundtracks; and aggressively competitive ads.

Ads thanking front line workers generated the most positive brand favorability followed by COVID-19 discount offers; and creative highlighting brand donations and fundraisers. A full 35% indicate they are sick of, “We’re all in this together” ad copy.

There are seven guidelines for brands during this recession. Major points include a focus on emotion-driven brand advertising for national brands; and investing in lower-cost, long-term growth by increasing share of voice during the recession.

« see more Net News