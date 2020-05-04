Booster Comments

The proposal by GEOBROADCAST SOLUTIONS to allow FM boosters to transmit geotargeted programming like ads and news separate from the primary station's programming has gained the support of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS (NAB), which filed comments with the FCC saying that the proposal "could allow broadcasters to improve service even more" and that GBS "has sufficiently demonstrated the viability of its’ system to enable geotargeted programming, and that further consideration of GBS’s proposal in a rulemaking proceeding is justified."

The NAB notes in its comments that geotargeting "could allowFM stations todirect warnings and announcements to listeners most likely to be affectedby an emergency, and provide more relevant, tailored news, information, PSAs and even foreign language announcements to pockets of their service area," furthering the goal of localism, while offering new revenue streams for broadcasters. However, the NAB also raised concerns about incompatibility of GBS' system with HD RADIO.

