SUPERADIO's syndicated Top 40 show “MOST REQUESTED LIVE WITH ROMEO” is celebrating it’s 10th anniversary. The global multiple platform interactive program airs SATURDAY's from 7p-mid (ET) online and on social media,

Show Creator TIM “ROMEO” HERBSTER said, “It all started ten years ago as notes on hotel stationery in PARIS FRANCE. It's crazy to think that this was forward-thinking just ten years ago. Since then, we've been introduced to INSTAGRAM, SNAPCHAT, TIK TOK and now ZOOM while we stay home. It seems every day there is a new way to engage our audience. We pride ourselves on being 100% live and interactive across the globe and engaging on any platform you can reach us on.

"We have been social distancing and chatting with the biggest stars in the world in their living rooms for ten years through our 'Ask Anything' feature and we've been crowdsourcing TWITTA MIXES for ten years, letting listeners control mixes with their tweets. It's an honor and a privilege to crack the mic LIVE on 170 of the biggest radio stations in the world every SATURDAY night. We are excited about even more innovation and what the next ten years have to offer for listener companionship."

SUPERADIO Pres. ERIC FAISON added, "SUPERADIO will commemorate 'MOST REQUESTED LIVE' and its decade of tremendous success all year long with special events and promotions. Congratulations to ROMEO and his MOST REQUESTED LIVE team on the 10th anniversary of the biggest weekend party on the radio. From the very beginning, MRL has been one of SUPERADIO’s elite programs, and we’re excited to continue to partner with the most interactive and social media driven radio show in the world for the next ten years.”

