Tribute To Don Shula

BENZTOWN has created an audio tribute to NFL coach DON SHULA, who died MONDAY (5/4) at the age of 90.

The tribute can be heard here.

SHULA won an NFL record 347 games for the BALTIMORE COLTS and MIAMI DOLPHINS over 33 seasons and presided over the league’s only undefeated season. SHULA coached in six SUPER BOWLS, including four of the first eight, and won two. He led the DOLPHINS to three straight SUPER BOWLS, winning back-to-back titles in the 1972 and 1973 seasons. SHULA reluctantly retired after the 1995 season but remained a big part of the NFL. He was named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The audio tribute to DON SHULA was written and produced by TOM BAKER and voiced by BILL ROYAL.

