A Live Conversation Between SiriusXM's Scott Greenstein And Glassnote's Daniel Glass
This is going to be a high level convo! Get set for this on WEDNESDAY, MAY 6, 2020 as 1P (ET) on ZOOM.
Join GLASSNOTE RECORDS President/Founder DANIEL GLASS who interviews SIRIUSXM President/Chief Content Officer SCOTT GREENSTEIN on how SIRIUSXM is programming in an @Home world, and the future of audio entertainment. A Q&A will follow.
Plus, learn how UJA-FEDERATION is helping meet the urgent needs brought about by the CORONAVIRUS pandemic. Your support is needed now more than ever.
Register for this great conversation, by clicking here.
