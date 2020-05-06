Glass, Greenstein

This is going to be a high level convo! Get set for this on WEDNESDAY, MAY 6, 2020 as 1P (ET) on ZOOM.

Join GLASSNOTE RECORDS President/Founder DANIEL GLASS who interviews SIRIUSXM President/Chief Content Officer SCOTT GREENSTEIN on how SIRIUSXM is programming in an @Home world, and the future of audio entertainment. A Q&A will follow.

Plus, learn how UJA-FEDERATION is helping meet the urgent needs brought about by the CORONAVIRUS pandemic. Your support is needed now more than ever.

Register for this great conversation, by clicking here.

